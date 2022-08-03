High level probe ordered into gas leak in AP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a high level probe into the gas leak incident at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the incident and said the committee would look into the gas leak incident and find out the cause and steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Apart from the industry in question, a safety audit should be held in all the industries in the State, he said.

The gas leak left many people hospitalised and Jagan also inquired about the medical assistance being provided to the victims.

AP Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath announced the decision to conduct the probe and said orders were given to close Brandix company until the investigation into the leakage is completed. More than 120 women workers fell ill and were rushed to five hospitals in the Anakapalle district for treatment, he said.

This is the second instance of gas leakage in the past two months. In June, over 175 women workers fell ill after a gas leak at a laboratory in a seeds factory in the Atchutapuram area near Visakhapatnam. The cause of the gas leakage is yet to be ascertained and the police and pollution control board teams are investigating.

Amarnath said some samples were also sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a more detailed examination. It is reported that most of the patients complained about difficulty in breathing, nausea, and vomiting and ran out of the company premises in panic.