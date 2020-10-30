Highest level of job satisfaction in police dept: Hyderabad CP

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Every police officer is a citizen and every citizen is a police officer, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar adding, “If you remember it, you will be an excellent police officer lifelong.”

Welcoming the newly reported 203 probationary Sub Inspectors (civil) at the Police Commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh here, he said many women SIs have been recruited in large numbers for the first time in the country.

“You have to adopt to the work culture immediately. Then it will be a beautiful journey. As per my 30 years of experience, I am telling you that no department can give you so much job satisfaction as the police department,” he said.

The new recruits have reported after completing nine-month training at the Police Academy.

