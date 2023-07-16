Himateja guides Hyderabad B to victory over New Zealand Colts

K Himateja scored a quickfire 82 runs to guide Hyderabad B team to a three-wicket victory over New Zealand Colts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

K Himateja

Hyderabad: K Himateja scored a quickfire 82 runs to guide Hyderabad B team to a three-wicket victory over New Zealand Colts in the first T20 match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Himateja hit12 fours and 3 sixes in his 42-ball innings. For the visitors, Tim Robinson and Amogh Paranjpe picked up two wickets each.

Earlier batting first, Kiwis registered 197 on the scoreboard for the loss of seven wickets in the 20 overs.

In the other match, MSK’S ICA registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over the New Zealand.

Elected to bat first, the Kiwis managed just 113 runs for the loss of seven wickets as Ch Advaith Reddy scalped three wickets. In reply, the home side chased down the target in 15.5 overs losing three wickets.

Brief scores: NZ 197 for 7 in 20 overs C Ravi 71; Karthikeya Kak 3/43) vs Hyderabad B 200 FOR 7 in 20 overs (K Himateja 82)

NZ 113 in 20 overs (Kevin Weerasundara 32; Ch Advaith Reddy 3/24) vs MSK’S ICA 117 for 3 in 15.5 overs (Rahul Singh 39).

Also Read Saharsha claims top honours at BS Academy U-15 Chess Tournament