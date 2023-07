Saharsha claims top honours at BS Academy U-15 Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Prize winners of the BS Academys Under-15 Chess Tournament on Sunday

Hyderabad: Challa Saharsha claimed top honour in the BS Chess Academy’s Under-15 Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Vishwajith Sai Bollam and Rohan Kumar Gourabathuni secured second and third positions respectively.

In the U-13 ties, Nithik Reddy Bhavanam and Ananya Naren Bongarala finished at first positions in the boys and girls divisions respectively.

Kethan Reddy Nandyala in boys and Sreesha Kandi in girls division secured top spots in the Under-11 category.

Results: 1. Challa Saharsha, 2.Vishwajith Sai Bollam, 3.Rohan Kumar Gourabathuni, 4.Pranay akula, 5.Sreetej B, 6.Ritesh Maddukuri, 7. Andabatla Satvik, 8.Vittanala Shanmuk Saish, 9.Hriday Mundada, 10. Yohan Yadav Tarala;

U-13 Boys: 1. Nithik Reddy Bhavanam, 2.Dinesh Sai K, 3.Kandi Santhosh Sai Karthik, 4.Arnav Krishna Sripadam; Girls: 1.Ananya Naren Bongarala, 2.Payyavula Lahari, 3.Lasya Pallagani, 4.Anusree Kulkarni; U-11 Boys: 1.Kethan Reddy Nandyala, 2.Rishi Pallagani, 3.Srivatsav V, 4.Vrishank Meduri; Girls: 1.Sreesha Kandi; U-9 Boys: 1.Ishaan Kandi, 2.Agasthya Ram Guda, 3.Aarush Reddy T, 4.Harshith Kolluru; Girls: 1.Riya Thakur; U-7 Boys: 1.Shreyan Thipparthi, 2.Nanduri Narayana Srivatsav, 3.Nihal Naga Sai Tej, 4.Hardik Billa; Girls: 1. Chellamai.