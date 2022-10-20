Hindware Smart Appliances launches three galleries in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Hindware Smart Appliances launched three kitchen galleries at Kokapet, Medchal and Troop Bazaar in Hyderabad. These galleries are company’s exclusive offline retail stores showcasing the kitchen appliances and water heaters product range.

The portfolio at the stores include chimneys, hobs, cooktops, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, water purifiers, food sanitisers and IoT appliances like water purifiers, water heaters, and kitchen chimneys among others.

“Hyderabad is one of the fast-growing regions for us. Customers here have a preference for silent chimneys and sleek cooktops. With the launch of three exclusive stores, we will have 20 stores in the region. We will continue to invest in the marke,” said Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited.

The company has 1,300 distributors and over 13,000 retailers across India, a release said.