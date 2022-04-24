History of National Women Commission

Hyderabad: This article on National Women Commission is part of the series that deals with Constitutional and Statutory bodies.

National Women Commission

The National Commission for Women was set up as statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 ( Act No. 20 of 1990 of Govt.of India ) to :

• review the Constitutional and Legal safeguards for women;

• recommend remedial legislative measures;

• facilitate redressal of grievances and

• advise the Government on all policy matters affecting women.

A brief history:

The Committee on the Status of Women in India (CSWI) recommended nearly two decades ago the setting up of a National Commission for women to fulfill the surveillance functions to facilitate redressal of grievances and to accelerate the socio-economic development of women.

Successive Committees / Commissions / Plans including the National Perspective Plan for Women (1988-2000) recommended the constitution of an apex body for women. During 1990, the central government held consultations with NGOs, social workers and experts, regarding the structure, functions, powers etc. of the Commission proposed to be set up.

In May 1990, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

In July 1990, the HRD Ministry organized a National Level Conference to elicit suggestions regarding the Bill. In August 1990 the government moved several amendments and introduced new provisions to vest the Commission with the power of a civil court.

The Bill was passed and received assent of the President on 30th August 1990.

The Central Government shall constitute a body to be known as the National Commission for Women to exercise the powers conferred on and to perform the functions assigned to, it under this Act.

The Commission shall consist of:

• A Chairperson, committed to the cause of women, to be nominated by the Central Government.

• five Members to be nominated by the Central Government from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing who have had experience in law or legislation, trade unionism, management of an industry potential of women, women’s voluntary organisations (including women activist), administration, economic development, health, education or social welfare;

• Provided that at least one Member each shall be from amongst persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively;

• a Member-Secretary to be nominated by the Central Government who shall be

– an expert in the field of management, organisational structure or sociological movement, or

– an officer who is a member of a civil service of the union or of an all-India service or holds a civil post under the union with appropriate experience

To be continued

By Shikara Academy

