HMRL bags eight prizes in Garden Festival

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has won eight prizes, including five first prizes, for development of greenery in different categories in the 6th Telangana Garden Festival 2020 conducted by the Government of Telangana.

HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy on Sunday said, “We sent eight entries and bagged prizes in all the categories.” He added that though HMRL had limited areas, it developed theme based gardens and won these awards.

HMRL had been participating in the TS Garden Festival for the last four years and winning awards. “We give top priority for greenery development under the Metro viaducts, besides avenue plantation thus contributing in efforts to control pollution in the city,” he said.

HMRL Senior Horticulture Officer S Sainath received the prizes at a function organised at Public Gardens.

The first prizes won by the HMRL include, Metro Rail Bhavan, Miyapur Metro Station, Roof Garden – Metro Rail Bhavan, Central Median (5 km)-Hitec City to Jubilee Hills checkpost and HMR Training Institute while Nagole Metro Station, Central Median (5 km)-Nagole to Tarnaka and Podium Garden-Parade Grounds won the second prizes.

