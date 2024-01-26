HMRL MD addresses Public-Private-Partnership challenges at CII Infrastructure Summit

Reddy emphasized difficulties faced by private firms in comparison to government-handled projects, citing issues during the chopping of 600 trees in Hyderabad Metro Phase-1, where 2350 trees were planted elsewhere.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director, NVS Reddy addressed challenges in the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode during the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Infrastructure and Real Estate Summit.

He highlighted the need for government officials overseeing PPP projects to have a fixed term of office.

Reddy emphasized difficulties faced by private firms in comparison to government-handled projects, citing issues during the chopping of 600 trees in Hyderabad Metro Phase-1, where 2350 trees were planted elsewhere.

He emphasized the importance of fixed-term appointments for overseeing such projects.

Despite challenges, Reddy mentioned progress in Metro expansion, aiming to enhance city-wide accessibility with a 60-minute roam time.