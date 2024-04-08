Hyderabad Metro Rail extends popular schemes for six months

The schemes include the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, Metro Student Pass, and Super Off Peak Hour Offer, all of which will now continue for the next six months.

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRHL) on Monday announced the extension of three popular schemes as part of the Ugadi festivities.

This decision comes after L&TMRHL recently announced the end of these special offers, effective March 31, including the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, the Metro Student Pass, and the Super Offer Peak Hour deals.

However, due to significant demand and public outcry, the Hyderabad Metro has decided to resume these offers for an additional six months, providing commuters with continued affordability and convenience.