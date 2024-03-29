Hyderabad Metro Rail welcomes French delegation

In an engaging session, L&TMRHL and Keolis Hyderabad showcased the various aspects of Hyderabad Metro Rail through insightful presentations.

Mr. KVB Reddy explaining the various aspects of HMR OCC to His Excellency Dr. Thierry Mathou.

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. welcomed a delegation led by Dr. Thierry Mathou, the Ambassador of France to India. The visitors included Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France, Pascal Loreau, Deputy Consul at Bureau de France – Hyderabad, and Bertrand de La Forest Divonne, Economic Counselor – Regional Economic Service (South India).

The delegation was greeted by key figures from L&TMRHL and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), including NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL, KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&TMRHL, Sudhir Chiplunkar, Chief Operating Officer of L&TMRHL, and SC Mishra, Managing Director of Keolis Hyderabad, the Operations and Maintenance partner for Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR).

A highlight of the visit was the tour of the Operations Control Centre (OCC), considered the nerve center of Hyderabad Metro Rail. Here, the delegation experienced firsthand the advanced technologies employed by the metro, including the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system, a pioneering initiative in India.

Expressing admiration for Hyderabad Metro Rail, H.E. Dr. Thierry Mathou praised the system as a beacon of innovation and technological advancement in urban transportation. NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, highlighted the potential for future partnerships. “We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Mathou and his delegation to the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s OCC. This visit ignites a spark for future collaboration, aiming to exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for sustainable urban mobility.”

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&TMRHL, highlighted the significance of the visit, noting the growing international recognition of Hyderabad Metro Rail’s technological prowess. He expressed gratitude for the delegation’s visit, emphasizing its role in fostering valuable cooperation and partnerships.