Hockey tourney: Gymkhana HC men and women triumph

Hyderabad: Hosts Gymkhana Hockey Club bagged a golden double as their men and women teams emerged champions in the Dhyan Chand five-a-side hockey tournament at Gymkhana on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, Gymkhana HC rode on a hat-trick by Rama to defeat Royal Hockey Club 7-1. Shekhar scored two while Mahesh and Mohit added a goal each for the winners. Raju scored the lone goal for the losing outfit.

In the women’s category, Kusuma scored three goals as Gymkhana Hockey Club defeated Ranga Reddy 4-3 in a closely-fought final. Bhavani scored the fourth goal for the winners. For Ranga Reddy women, Jyothi Reddy scored two while Meghna Reddy added another.

Results Final:

Men: Gymkhana Hockey Club 7 (Rama 3, Shekhar 2, Mahesh 1, Mohit 1) bt Royal Hockey Club 1 (Raju 1);

Women Final: Gymkhana Hockey Club 4 (Kusuma 3, Bhavani 1) bt Ranga Reddy 3 (Jyothi Reddy 2, Meghna Reddy 1).

