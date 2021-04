Hockey tourney: Sajid scores 4 for Huzurabad HC

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: Sajid scored four goals while Arun and Nagaraj added a goal each as Huzurabad Hockey Club defeated Khalsa 6-2 in the Dhyan Chand Cup five-a-side hockey tournament for men and women at the Gymkhana on Thursday.

Results: Nayeemnagar Warangal 8 (Sujith 4, Rahul 2, Lokesh 1, Rohit 1) drew with Rising Star Balamrai (Sukhdev 2, Madhu 2, Manjunath 2, Kaushik 1, Zakeer 1); Huzurabad Hockey Club 6 (Sajid 4, Arun 1, Nagaraj 1) bt Khalsa 2; Masters Hockey 1 3 (Kiran 2, Srikanth 1) bt Hayatnagar Club 2 (Madhu 2).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .