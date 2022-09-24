Home Guard rescues infant from burning trash in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: A Home Guard of Malakpet police station rescued a one-and-a-half year infant who was thrown in a burning trash by her mother on Saturday.

The home guard Rama Krishna, who works with the Malakpet police station, was performing traffic point duty near the Konark Theatre at Dilsukhnagar road when he spotted a woman throwing an infant in the burning trash on the roadside.

Rama Krishna swiftly responded and lifted the baby from the place before taking to a safer place. The mother of the baby girl was reportedly in an inebriated state and suffering from mental health issues.

The traffic police officials later handed over the child along with mother to the Saroornagar police station who after counselling shifted the baby girl to hospital for treatment. The child suffered small injuries in the incident.