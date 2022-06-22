Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurates new Abdullapurmet PS building

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:20 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Abdullapurmet police station in the Rachakonda Police limits. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs.3 crore with an area of 9090 square feet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said Telangana was number one in the country in policing and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had provided all latest facilities and equipment to the police to help in maintaining law and order.

“The police are performing very well on all fronts in the State. All facilities needed to the police department are provided by the State government. A few more police station buildings are under construction and will be inaugurated soon,” he said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and other officials were present.