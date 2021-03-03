Honour for Hyderabad-based poet

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: For his poetic efforts in promoting Gandhi’s non-violence for global peace and contributing poems to nearly 10 peace projects, the Global Harmony Association (GHA)-Russia conferred ‘World Harmony Gandhian Creator – 2021’ to city based Ashok Chakravarthy Tholana.

GHA is a Russian based peace organisation established in 2004 by peace activists, Nobel laureates, authors, scientists, writers, environment activists and artists, a press release said. A peace poet, Ashok Chakravarthy has been contributing to global peace, environment protection, anti-nuclear weapons and human rights since the past 30-years, the press release added.