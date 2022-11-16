| Miss Solitaire City Of Wisdom Francis Bacon Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Miss Solitaire, City Of Wisdom & Francis Bacon worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Southern Act (Md Ismail) 47, moved well. Blue Brigade (RB) 48, moved easy. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 48.5, moved freely.

800m:

Candy Girl (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Amalfitana (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/47, looks well. Francis Bacon (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, good. Cash Register (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy.

NRI Sun (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. General Atlantic (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Able Love (Gourav Singh) 59, 600/45, looks well.

1000m:

Exclusive Luck (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Just Incredible (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, worked well. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-18 (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Ilango (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Miss Solitaire (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. City Of Wisdom (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, looks well. Voyager (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Bugsy (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Good Day (Apprentice) 1-15, (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Silk (G Naresh) & Skylab (Koushik) 1-16, 800/58, 600/46, former moved well. Double Power (Koushik) & Miss Little Angel (BR Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. Lifes Song (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, handy. Mirana (Gourav Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. City Of Blessing (BR Kumar) & Nightmare (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46, former better.