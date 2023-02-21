Horse Racing: All Time Legend fancied for Hyderabad feature

The feature event of the races to be held in the city on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained All Time Legend, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the upper division of the The Best Of All Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses 5 year old and upward, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 12.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Santa Barbara 1, Barchetta 2, Ben Hur 3

2. Indian King 1, Temptations 2, Golden Inzio 3

3. Great Giver 1, Clare 2, Morning Mist 3

4. Doe A Deer 1, Laurus 2, Pinatubo 3

5. Blast In Class 1, D Yes Boss 2, Its On 3

6. All Time Legend 1, Baisa 2, City Of Blessing 3

7. Power Ranger 1, Swiss Girl 2, Resurgence 3

8. Top Diamond 1, Aerial Combat 2, Tripurari 3

9. Varenna 1, Protocol 2, Inderdhanush 3

Day’s Best: All Time Legend.

First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.