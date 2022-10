Horse Racing: Arabian Queen, Mysterious Angel shine in morning trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

(Representational Image) Arabian Queen, Mysterious Angel, Strauss & First In Line impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Arabian Queen, Mysterious Angel, Strauss & First In Line impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Lifetime (RB) 46, moved easy. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 48, moved freely. Thanks (RB) 47.5, handy. Gregor Clegane (Kuldeep Singh) 46, moved well.

1000m:

First In Line (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/44, pleased. Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Strauss (Suraj Narredu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form. The Akhanda (Suraj Narredu) 1-16, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well.

Arabian Queen (Suraj Narredu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form.