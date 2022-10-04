| Horse Racing Painted Apache And Yesterday Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Painted Apache and Yesterday shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Painted Apache and Yesterday worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

True Marshall (RB) 48, moved easy. Gregor Clegane (Kuldeep Singh) 47, moved well.

800m:

Picture Me (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Ella Eldingar (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy.

1000m:

Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, handy.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Eastern Blaze (Apprentice) 57, 600/43, moved easy. NRI Vision (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, moved freely.

1000m: Special Effort (Mohith Singh) 1-7, 800/56, 600/41, not extended.

Francis Bacon (Apprentice) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41, moved well. Sun Dancer (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, unextended. Beauty Flame (Nikhil) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39, good.

Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40, well in hand. Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38, maintains form. Malaala (Kuldeep Singh) & Humanitarian (Kiran naidu) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, pair shaped well. Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) & Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40, pair finished level. Blast In Class (Santhosh Raj) & Fast Track (RB) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41, former to note. Rx Hundred (Mohith Singh) & Soorya Vahan (G Naresh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40, good. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) & Yesterday (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39, pair looks well. Path Of Peace (P Ajeeth K) & Voice Of A Dream (Surya Prakash) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42, pair moved well.

NOTED ON MONDAY 3-10-22

SAND

600m:

Fast Track (RB) 47, handy.

800m:

Strauss (Neeraj Rawal) 1-2, 600/45, maintains form. Blast In Class (RB) 1-3, 600/48, eased up. Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Sundance Kid (Rohith Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand.

Romero (Neeraj Rawal) & Ar Superior (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 2-10-22

SAND:

600m:

Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) (From 1200/600) 46, eased up.

800m:

3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/46,

moved well.