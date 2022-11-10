Horse Racing: Arthur and Temptations impress in trials

(Representational Image) Arthur and Temptations impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Bien Pensant (P Ajeeth K) 46, moved easy. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) 45, not extended. Astronaut (K Mukesh) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up. Angel Tesoro (RB) 47.5, handy. This Is Me (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Clefairy (Santhosh Raj) 48, handy.

800m:

2y-(Oiseau de Feu/Pret a Porte) (Aneel) & Aiza (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved together. Creative Art (Trainer) & Briar Ridge (RB) 1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Stay Smart (B Nikhil) & Mountain Rose (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Vision Of Rose (RB) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Carnival Lady (Trainer) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. That’s My Way (Aneel) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/44, good. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/44, handy. Golden Forza (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Ashwa Raudee (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Proud Mary (Kiran Naidu) & Linewiler (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. American Flame (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Redeem Our Pledge (Surya Praksh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, not extended. Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Call Of The Blue (Md Ismail) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Commanding Knight (Santhosh Raj) & AR Superior (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. 2y-(Surfrider/Vittoria) (Gourav Singh) & The Image (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former coming up. High Command (Surya Prakash) & Bugsy (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Arthur (Gourav Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Black Opal (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/59, 600/47, improving. Temptations (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, worked well. First In Line (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. The Akhanda (Abhay Singh) & 2y-(Surfrider/That’s My Darling) (Gourav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former superior.