Horse Racing: Ashoka fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:31 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Kolkata: The Donald Netto-trained Ashoka may make amends in the Skyexch.com Calcutta Colts Trial Stakes 1400 metres, terms for Colts and Geldings 3 years old only in a small field of six runners, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Star Justice 1, Essos 2, Free Spirited 3

2. Roudy 1, Immeasurable 2, Rimel 3

3. Cape Tanaros 1, Fenicia Glint 2, D Knight Mysore 3

4. Ashoka 1, Imperial Power 2, Wordsmith 3

5.k Agnostic 1, The Protector 2, Awesome One 3

6. Kalahari Gold 1, Properly Posh 2, Santana 3

Day’s Best: Agnostic

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.