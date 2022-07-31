Horse Racing: Ayr has the edge in PG Reddy Memorial Trophy

Hyderabad: The Leo D’Silva-trained Ayr, who maintains form, may repeat in the PG Reddy Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Category-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Pleroma 1, London Bell 2, Saint Emilion 3
2. Startegist 1, Blissful 2, DRD 3
3. Bellagio 1, Baudelaire 2, Quality Warrior 3
4. NRI Vision 1, Makhtoob 2, Top In Class 3
5. Ayr 1, Show Me Your Walk 2, Painted Apache 3
6. Explosive 1, Classy Dame 2, Dharasana 3
Day’s Best: Bellagio.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.