Horse Racing: Ayur Shakti poised to win Chennai feature

Dr Anil Kumar-trained Ayur Shakti looks good in the PT Rajan Memorial Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II
Chennai: The Dr Anil Kumar-trained Ayur Shakti looks good in the PT Rajan Memorial Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85 in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.10 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Haran 1, Antigua 2, Full Of Surprise 3
2. Dear Lady 1, Kings Walk 2, Royal Baron 3
3. Ginsburg 1, Celeritas 2, Timeless Romance 3
4. Single Malt 1, Zucardi 2, Grey Twilight 3
5. Ayur Shakti 1, Royal Monarch 2, Empress Eternal 3
6. Sinatra 1, Hawk Of The Wind 2, Black Label 3
7. Planet Venus 1, Empress Royal 2, Be Calm 3
Day’s Best: Dear Lady.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7