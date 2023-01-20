Horse Racing: Ayur Shakti poised to win Chennai feature

Dr Anil Kumar-trained Ayur Shakti looks good in the PT Rajan Memorial Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Chennai: The Dr Anil Kumar-trained Ayur Shakti looks good in the PT Rajan Memorial Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85 in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.10 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Haran 1, Antigua 2, Full Of Surprise 3

2. Dear Lady 1, Kings Walk 2, Royal Baron 3

3. Ginsburg 1, Celeritas 2, Timeless Romance 3

4. Single Malt 1, Zucardi 2, Grey Twilight 3

5. Ayur Shakti 1, Royal Monarch 2, Empress Eternal 3

6. Sinatra 1, Hawk Of The Wind 2, Black Label 3

7. Planet Venus 1, Empress Royal 2, Be Calm 3

Day’s Best: Dear Lady.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7