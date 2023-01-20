Horse Racing: NRI Superpower fancied for Hyderabad feature

RH Sequeira-trained NRI Superpower holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup 2400 metres

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained NRI Superpower holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup 2400 metres (Category-I), a handicap for horses, rated 80 and above (horses rated 60 and above also eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.10 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Huntingdon 1, Golden Gazelle 2, Miss Maya 3

2. Stag’s Leap 1, Bangor On Dee 2, Above The Law 3

3. Its On 1, Silk 2, Lights On 3

4. Euphoria 1, Deccan Ranger 2, Stay Smart 3

5. Paree 1, Pancho 2, Saint Emilion 3

6. NRI Superpower 1, Yesterday 2, Top Secret 3

7. Hero Of The East 1, Carnival Lady 2, Exclusive Spark 3

Day’s Best: Huntingdon.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.