Horse Racing: Anglia has the edge in Delhi feature

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.00 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia looks set to make amends in the Sohna Stud Million 1200 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lucky Lips 1, Master Stoute 2, Shwetamber 3

2. Tesoro 1, Sir Mor 2, Mackenzie 3

3. Gurbaaz 1, Circle Of Gold 2, Mr Christopher 3

4. Treasure 1, Royal Springs 2, Bob Champ 3

5. Anglia 1, Daring Diva 2, What A Treat 3

6. Deluxe 1, Master Van Dyck 2, Thoughts 3

Day’s Best: Anglia.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

