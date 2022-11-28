Horse Racing: Bumblebee fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Bumblebee holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Nandan Plate 1000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 86 in a field of six runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Jet Space 1, Noble 2, Halcyon 3

2. Bumblebee 1, Roma Victor 2, Kaya 3

3. Jet Sukhoi 1, Golden Sun 2, Hukamori 3

4. Tristar 1, Dhatoora 2, Girl Power 3

5. Lodge Keeper 1, Franco 2, Rios Princess 3

6. Nizbati Wings 1, Shwetamber 2, She’s My Heart 3

Day’s Best: Nizbati Wings.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.