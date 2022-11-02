| Horse Racing Carlisle Impresses In Morning Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Horse Racing: Carlisle impresses in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Carlisle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Planetaire/Sylvette) (RB) & Assured Success (Aneel) 47, pair handy and level. Tortilla Chip (RB) & Alexina (Santhosh Raj) 48, pair moved freely. 2y-(Planetaire/Midnight Wind) (RB) & Verrocchio (Koushik) 47, moved together.

800m:

Dyanoosh (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Dream Station (Abhay Singh) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. 2y-(Planetaire/Ruby Royal) (Aneel) & Gregor Clegane (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/46,

former handy. Huntingdon (Kiran Naidu) & Windsor (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved freely. Zadelle (Kuldeep Singh) & Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Carlisle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form.

Galwan (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Yaletown (Apprentice) & Double Bonanza (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former handy. Ayr (Rafique Sk) & 2y-(Dali/Dysnomia) (K Mukesh)

1-16, 800/59, 600/47, former handy and finished level. Sweet Dancer (Abhay Singh) & Super Angel (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well. Amyra (Rafique Sk) & 2y-(Dali/Dallaah)

(K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, former finished 2L in front.