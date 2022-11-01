Horse Racing: Elusive and Rising Tycoon shine in morning trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

(Representational Image) Elusive and Rising Tycoon impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

Hyderabad: Elusive and Rising Tycoon impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) & Pontefract (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/47, pair shaped well. Creative Force (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy.

Encore (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/45, in good shape.

Also Read Horse Racing: Bumblebee has the edge in Delhi feature

1000m:

Starwalt (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Black Opal (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Hartnell (RB) & Black Auster (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well.

Elusive (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. 2y-(Gusto/Sparkling Crystal) (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. NRI Blue (G Naresh) & 2y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former handy.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Philanthropist (Rafique Sk) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, handy. 2y-(Arazan/Commelina) (Rafique Sk) & Rhythm Selection (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, moved together. 2y-(Declaration of War/Dream Girl) (Khurshad Alam) & 2y-Most Lucky (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former moved well. Ashwa Raudee (Kuldeep Singh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41, handy. 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (AA Vikrant) & 2y-(Top Class/Pfeiffer) (Md Ismail) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. The Thunder (Md Ismail) & 2y-(Surfrider/Vittoria) (Kiran Naidu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former moved well. Miss Maya (Abhay Singh) & NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-8, 800/53 600/41, former shaped well. Sun Dancer (RB), 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Sacred Fire) (Kuldeep Singh) & 2y-(Dali/Isle of Avalon) (BR Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, Sun Dancer handy. Rising Tycoon (Md Ismail) & The Image (Kiran Naidu) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37, former well prepared. Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (K Mukesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42, former shaped well.