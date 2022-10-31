Horse Racing: Bumblebee has the edge in Delhi feature

New Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Bumblebee holds an edge over others to win the Rajputana Rifles Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Gamati 1, Super Speedy 2, Bigg Tymer 3

2. Pedro 1, Fargo 2, Texas Gun 3

3. Ashwa Tenjing 1, Angel In My Heart 2, Jet Rafle 3

4. Nizbati Wings 1, Sunlight 2, Princess Elena 3

5. Bumblebee 1, Moriseiki 2, Warrior Thrive 3

6. Victorious King 1, Jet Sukhoi 2, Spartan X 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Tenjing.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.