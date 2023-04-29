Horse Racing: Gods Plan fancied for Ooty feature

The R Ramanathan-trained Gods Plan looks set to win in the Romantic Warrior Handicap 1300 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Representational Image

Udhagamandalam: The R Ramanathan-trained Gods Plan looks set to win in the Romantic Warrior Handicap 1300 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 to 85 (5 years old and upward) in the upper division of the feature event races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Marshall 1, Daiyamondo 2, Conscious Keeper 3

2. Big Treasure 1, Stern Maiden 2, Fiat Justitia 3

3. Queen Anula 1, Mr Mozary 2, Zaneta 3

4. Senora Bianca 1, Beethovan 2, Fernet Branca 3

5. Multiwave 1, Gold Fame 2, Happiness 3

6. Soft Whisper 1, Zen Zero 2, Mahadevi 3

7. Gods Plan 1, Wind Symbol 2, Mutant 3

8. Diamond And Pearls 1, Golden Marina 2, Hallucinate 3

Day’s Best: Soft Whisper.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Also Read Horse Racing: Knotty Charmer fancied for Ooty feature