Horse Racing: Knotty Charmer fancied for Ooty feature

Prasana Kumar-trained Knotty Charmer looks best in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Udhagamandalam: The Prasana Kumar-trained Knotty Charmer looks best in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.00 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ocean Love 1, Rule Of Emperors 2, Marshall 3

2. Multicrown 1, Clockwise 2, Cloudy Hills 3

3. Happiness 1, Sensations 2, Nashvegas 3

4. Knotty Charmer 1, Time And Tide 2, Sheer Rocks 3

5. Sporting Spirit 1, Rubert 2, Kings Walk 3

6. Sheer Elegance 1, Masterpiece 2, Wood Art 3

Day’s Best: Happiness.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

