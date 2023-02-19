Horse Racing: High Command fancied for Hyderabad feature

L V R Deshmukh-trained High Command, looks unbeatable in the Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: L V R Deshmukh-trained High Command, looks unbeatable in the Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres, Terms for horses 3 year olds only the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. No false rails. First race starts at 1.20 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Livermore1, Colt Pistol 2, Warwick 3

2. Red River 1, Sweet Melody 2, First Class 3

3. Cash Register 1, Master Touch 2, Amalfitana 3

4. NRI Superpower 1, General Atlantic 2, Stunning Force 3

5. Arba Wahed Arba 1, Wot’s Up Jay 2, I Am Superman 3

6. Alabama 1, NRI Sun 2, Fly Tothe Stars 3

7. High Command 1, Brilliant Star 2, Windsor 3

8. Delhi Heights 1, Shazia 2, Cape Town 3

Day’s Best: High Command.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.