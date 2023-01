Horse Racing: High Command wins Deccan Bookmakers Association Darley Arabian Million

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the LVR Deshmukh-trained High Command to victory in the the Deccan Bookmakers Association Darley Arabian Million (Grade III) 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Cash Register (1), Sucker Punch (2), City Cruise (3), Queen Blossom (4).

Withdrawn: Lightning Fairy.

W-Rs.- 39, SHP-Rs. 45, P-Rs.13, 18, 11, THP-Rs. 41, SHW-Rs. 20 & 39, F-Rs. 222, Q-Rs. 127, T-Rs. 591.

2. Anab E Shahi (1), Splendour On Grass (2), Brilliant Star (3), Pocket Rocket (4).

W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 13, 11, 13, THP-Rs. 40, SHW –Rs. 13 & 12, F-Rs. 61, Q-Rs. 25, T-Rs. 175.

3. Team Player (1), Amalfitana (2), Hero Of The East (3), Sweet Whisper (4).

W-Rs.- 102, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 22, 12, 13, THP-Rs. 49, SHW-Rs. 50 & 15, F-Rs. 322, Q-Rs. 125, T-Rs. 686.

4. Francis Bacon (1), Alabama (2), Princess Daka (3), Wallop And Gallop (4).

W-Rs.- 43, SHP-Rs. 40 , P-Rs. 10, 13, 14, THP-Rs. 47, SHW-Rs. 22 & 10, F-Rs. 102, Q-Rs. 52, T-Rs. 246.

5. Soloist (1), Shazam (2), Mark My Day (3), Stunning Force (4).

W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 44, P-Rs. 10, 16, 20, THP-Rs. 63, SHW-Rs. 14 & 31, F-Rs. 54, Q-Rs. 43, T-Rs. 329.

6. High Command (1), Siddharth (2), Encore (3), N R I Skylab (4).

W-Rs.- 11, SHP-Rs. 14, P-Rs. 10, 13, THP-Rs. 27, SHW-Rs. 10 & 11, F-Rs. 15, Q-Rs. 13.

7. China Town (1), Black Opal (2), Wot’s Up Jay (3), My Grandeur (4).

W-Rs.- 18, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs. 10, 13, 14, THP-Rs. 38, SHW-Rs. 10 & 23, F-Rs. 43, Q-Rs. 28, T-Rs. 104.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 1,747/-(Winning tickets 179).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 299/-(Winning tickets 447).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,335/-(Winning tickets 17).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 228/-(Winning tickets 468).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 1,664/-(Winning tickets 31).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 40/-(Winning tickets 1959).