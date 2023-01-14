Horse Racing: Ice Blue, The Image, Yesterday shine in morning trials

Hyderabad: Ice Blue, The Image, Yesterday and Survivor worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

600m:

Varenna (Afroz Khan) 48, well in hand.

800m:

Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Black Opal (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Spectacular Cruise (Dhanu Singh) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Redeem Our Pledge (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Wandring Warrior (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Barbet (B Nikhil) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, former

moved well.

1000m:

Brilliant Star (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved easy. The Image (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Siddharth (Ashhad Asbar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Path Of Peace (Apprentice) & Voice Of A Dream (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair looks well. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) & Lights On (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Yesterday (Apprentice) & Survivor ( Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. NRI Majestic (RB) & Smolensk (Chouhan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.