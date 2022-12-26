Horse Racing: Hugh Capet wins Shravan Kumar Memorial Cup

Hugh Capet was ably guided by Akshay Kumar to win the Shravan Kumar Memorial Cup 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Magan Singh Parmar-trained Hugh Capet was ably guided by Akshay Kumar to win the Shravan Kumar Memorial Cup 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Hoping Cloud shines in morning trials

1. High Command (1), Warwick (2), Ashwa Gajraj (3), Toffee (4).

W-Rs.- 12, SHP-Rs. 93, P-Rs.12, 24, 24, THP-Rs. 82, SHW-Rs.12 & 46, F-Rs. 82, Q-Rs. 82, T-Rs. 591.

2. Picture Me (1), Doe A Deer (2), Deccan Ranger (3), Sporting Smile (4).

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 24, P-Rs. 11, 10, 29, THP-Rs. 52, SHW –Rs. 14 & 16, F-Rs. 27, Q-Rs. 27, T-Rs. 153.

3. Ice Berry (1), Star Babe (2), Sucker Punch (3), Explosive (4).

Withdrawn: Francis Bacon.

W-Rs.- 32, SHP-Rs. 54, P-Rs. 14, 13, 17, THP-Rs. 40, SHW-Rs. 20 & 24, F-Rs. 131, Q-Rs. 68, T-Rs. 960.

4. Alabama (1), Acrobat (2), Queen Blossom (3), Golden Inzio (4).

W-Rs.- 16, SHP-Rs. 22 , P-Rs. 11, 13, 26, THP-Rs. 61, SHW-Rs. 12 & 25, F-Rs. 28, Q-Rs. 22, T-Rs. 263.

5. Arba Wahed Arba (1), Jack Daniel (2), AR Superior (3), Wot’s Up Jay (4).

W-Rs.- 66, SHP-Rs. 67, P-Rs. 17, 21, 13, THP-Rs. 54, SHW-Rs. 53 & 25, F-Rs. 313, Q-Rs. 204, T-Rs. 963.

6. Hugh Capet (1), Barbet (2), Fly To The Stars (3), Candy Girl (4).

W-Rs.- 31, SHP-Rs. 34, P-Rs. 13, 11, 27, THP-Rs. 65, SHW-Rs. 32 & 10, F-Rs. 68, Q-Rs. 30, T-Rs. 541.

7. Bangor On Dee (1), High Reward (2), Protocol (3), Sorry Darling (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs. 12, 13, 13, THP-Rs. 40, SHW-Rs. 15 & 18, F-Rs. 96, Q-Rs. 45, T-Rs. 155.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 2,141/-(Winning tickets 105).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 403/-(Winning tickets 239).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 107/-(Winning tickets 282).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 665/-(Winning tickets 81).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 131/-(Winning tickets 176).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 297/-(Winning tickets 125).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 258/- (Winning tickets 183).