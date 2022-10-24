Horse Racing: Jeweller fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

New Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Jeweller holds an edge over others to win the Madras Race Club Cup 1000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, in a field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Miss Irina 1, Vedagarbha 2, Cash In Hand 3

2. Master Van Dyck 1, Jet Space 2, Victorious King 3

3. Jeweller 1, Wonderfull Lady 2, The Cheetah 3

4. Lucky Lips 1, Mackenzie 2, Master Badal 3

5. Rainforest 1, The Powerfulranger 2, Kaya 3

6. Jet Sukhoi 1, Fargo 2, Dhatoora 3

Day’s Best: Rainforest.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.