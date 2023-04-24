Horse Racing: Xfinity fancied for Delhi feature

VS Parmer-trained Xfinity looks best in the Smooth Operation Plate 1100 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

New Delhi: The VS Parmer-trained Xfinity looks best in the Smooth Operation Plate 1100 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 3.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Dracarys 1, Secret Pilgrim 2, Party Dreams 3

2. Xfinity 1, Flower Power 2, NRI Vision 3

3. Big Girl 1, Belly Dancer 2, Royal Wisdom 3

4. Bison 1, Queen Of The Sky 2, Cuncho 3

5. Guty Note 1, Fargo 2, Victorious King 3

6. Ewandor 1, Zelbet 2, Eastern Crown 3

Day’s Best: Xfinity.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

