Horse Racing: Lodge Keeper fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Representational Image

Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Lodge Keeper holds an edge over others to win the Battle Of Honour Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Golden Sun 1, Bigg Tymer 2, General Singh 3

2. Ashwa Tenjing 1, Queen Of The Sky 2

3. Lodge Keeper 1, Responsibleforlove 2, Moriseiki 3

4. Cinquante Cinq 1, Princess Elena 2, Royal Wisdom 3

5. Big Girl 1, She’s My Heart 2, Mackenzie 3

6. Niche Currency 1, Noor 2, Senor 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Tenjing.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.