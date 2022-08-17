Horse Racing: Malibu, Ivanhoe, Gregor Clegane Painted Apache impress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Malibu, Ivanhoe, Gregor Clegane Painted Apache and True Marshall impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Watch My Stride (RB) 1-4, 600/48, moved very easy. Golden Inzio (Kuldeep Singh) 59, 600/45, handy. Top Secret (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Angel Tesoro (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Ella Eldingar (Aneel) & Ikra (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved together. Mountain Rose (B Nikhil) & Purple Rock (Gaurav Singh) 1-2, 600/46, pair handy.

1000m:

The Thriller (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Gregor Clegane (Aneel) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. The Thunder (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. Take A Gamble (B Nikhil) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy.

Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, handy. Varenna (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, in good shape. Malibu (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Big Boy (Ishwar Singh) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved easy. Fly To The Stars (Aneel) & Shah Of Iran (P Sai Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair unextended. Path Of Peace (Surya Prakash) & Yesterday (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Aiza (Aneel) & Star Cruise (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former maintains form. Rising Queen (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. True Marshall (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. NRI Infinity (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good.