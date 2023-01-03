Horse Racing: Moonlight Queen fancied for Mysuru feature

Rakesh-trained Moonlight Queen appeals most for the Mysore Bookmakers Association Juvenile Million 1200 metres

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Moonlight Queen appeals most for the Mysore Bookmakers Association Juvenile Million 1200 metres, terms for maiden horses 3 years old only in a field of twelve runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bacchus 1, Power Port 2, Lead Singer 3

2. Top Rank 1, Country’s Pace 2, Miss China 3

3. NRI Level 1, Deimus 2, Swiss Tigress 3

4. Eye The Mind 1, Meadow Flower 2, NRI Millennium 3

5. Ghyama 1, Amazonia 2, Jewel Thief 3

6. Flamingo Dancer 1, Mystic Divine 2, Braxton 3

7. Moonlight Queen 1, Running Bolt 2, D Romance 3

8. Achook 1, Imperius 2, Socrates 3

9. Herodotus 1, Sir Calculus 2, Gintoki 3

Day’s Best: Flamingo Dancer.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.