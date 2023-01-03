| Horse Racing Ayr Shines In Morning Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Horse Racing: Ayr shines in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

Ayr worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Ayr worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

600m:

Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 46, moved well. Urgent (RB) (From 1200/600) 45, moved easy.

800m:

Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

Ayr (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Original Sin (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Planet Royal (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well. Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Toffee (RS Jodha) & Divine Connection (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Tantalising Star (Surya Prakash) & 4y-(Baseem/Alohamora) (Dhanu Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved together. Queen Empress (Akshay Kumar) & Miracle Mary (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well.

NOTED ON MONDAY 2-1-23

SAND:

800m:

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

3y-(Planetaire/No Song) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Planetaire/Artistic) (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved freely. She Can (Akshay Kumar) & Sopranos (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 900/58, 600/44,

former maintains from.