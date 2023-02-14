Horse Racing: NRI Superpower, Nugget shine in trials

When the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: NRI Superpower, Nugget, Super Stellar & Cash Register worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

800m:

Das (RB) 1-2, 600/47.5, moved well. Path Of Peace (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:

Inderdhanush (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand.

Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy.

NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good.

NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy.

Challenger (Nakhat Singh) & Chivalry (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Good Tidings (Mohith Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Campania (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Nucleus (Mohith Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Truth (AA Vikrant) & Just Incredible (RB) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, former finished 3L in front. Indian Sniper (Apprentice) & Ruby Red (RB) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair finished level. Alabama (Kiran Naidu) & Healthandhappines (RB) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former moved well.

Eastern Blaze (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41, moved easy. Nugget (Surya Prakash) & Super Stellar (Apprentice) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair finished level. Cash Register (Apprentice) & Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, pair moved well.