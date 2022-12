Horse Racing: Queen Envied wins Golconda 1000 Guineas

Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied was ably guided by Anthony Raj S to win the Golconda 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1200 metres

10:02 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied was ably guided by Anthony Raj S to win the Golconda 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Friday.

RESULTS:

1. N R I Superpower (1), Yesterday (2), Just Incredible (3), Dream Station (4).

W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 40, P-Rs.11, 10, 30, THP-Rs. 34, SHW-Rs.14 & 28, F-Rs. 60, Q-Rs. 47, T-Rs. 593.

2. Calista Girl (1), Windsor (2), Lucky Zone (3), That’s My Love (4).

Withdrawn: Shadow Of The Moon.

W-Rs.- 91, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs. 24, 12, 10, THP-Rs. 40, SHW- Rs. 62 & 11, F-Rs. 367, Q-Rs. 76, T-Rs. 997.

3. Ayr (1), Kancha (2), Nugget (3), Malaala (4).

Withdrawn: Hard To Toss & Costello.

W-Rs.- 50, SHP-Rs. 36, P-Rs. 14, 10, 15, THP-Rs. 71, SHW-Rs. 38 & 10, F-Rs. 193, Q-Rs. 75, T-Rs. 320.

4. Barbet (1), Thanks (2), Silk (3), Siri (4).

W-Rs.-75, SHP-Rs. 25 , P-Rs. 10, 14, 41, THP-Rs. 62, SHW-Rs. 16 & 23, F-Rs. 39, Q-Rs. 29, T-Rs.396.

5. She Can (1), High Command (2), Rising Tycoon (3), Commanding knight (4).

W-Rs.- 26, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs. 18, 12, 11, THP-Rs. 42, SHW-Rs. 21 & 11, F-Rs. 105, Q-Rs. 50, T-Rs. 279.

6. Hoping Cloud (1), Starwalt (2), City Cruise (3), Bangor On Dee (4).

W-Rs.- 20, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs. 12, 14, 17, THP-Rs. 46, SHW-Rs. 15 & 21, F-Rs. 49, Q-Rs. 26, T-Rs. 314.

7. Queen Envied(1), Tiger Mountain (2), Artemis ignacia (3), Ballerina (4).

W-Rs.- 30, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs.18, 26, THP-Rs. 60, SHW-Rs. 16 & 30, F-Rs. 198, Q-Rs. 87, T-Rs. 316.

8. Bellagio(1),Crimson Rose(2), Burgundy Black(3), Divine Connection (4)

W-Rs.53 , SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs. 11, 10, 50, THP-Rs. 133 , SHW-Rs.22 & 11, F-Rs. 127,Q-Rs. 27 , T-Rs. 1,170.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 7,557/-(Winning tickets 23).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 471/-(Winning tickets 158).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 5,160/-(Winning tickets 6).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,659/-(Winning tickets 38).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 2,391/-(Winning tickets 14).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 253/-(Winning tickets 81).

Third Treble: paid Rs.542/-(Winning tickets 66).