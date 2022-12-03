Horse Racing: Artemis Ignacia fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Neil Darashah-trained Artemis , who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Golconda 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) terms for Fillies 3 year olds only, the first classic of the winter season to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.10 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. NRI Superpower 1, Princess Daka 2, Advance Guard 3

2. Windsor 1, Lucky Zone 2, Shadow Of The Moon 3

3. Nugget 1, Kancha 2, Dyanoosh 3

4. Barbet 1, Thanks 2, Star Medal 3

5. Rising Tycoon 1, Armoury 2, She Can 3

6. Starwalt 1, Hoping Cloud 2, Amalfitana 3

7. Artemis Ignacia 1, Queen Envied 2, Tiger Mountain 3

8. Crimson Rose 1, Ballagio 2, Star Cruise 3

Day’s Best: Artemis Ignacia.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.