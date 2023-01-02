Horse Racing: Queen Envied wins Golconda Oaks

P Trevor guided the Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied to victory in the Golconda Oaks (Grade II) 2400 metres

Hyderabad: P Trevor guided the Irfan Ghatala-trained Queen Envied to victory in the Golconda Oaks (Grade II) 2400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday

1. Strauss (1), Flaming Falcon (2), Soorya Vahan (3), City Cruise (4),

W-Rs.-13, SHP-Rs. 24, P-Rs. 12, 14, 38, THP- Rs. 64, SHW-Rs. 10 & 25, Q-Rs. 22, F-Rs. 28, Tanala-Rs. 154.

2. NRI Doublepower (1), Hunting Don (2), Golden Gazelle (3), Assured Success(4),

W-Rs.-18, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs. 11, 10, 21, THP- Rs. 40, SHW-Rs. 15 & 10, Q-Rs. 14, F-Rs. 31, Tanala-Rs. 100.

3. Laures (1) Above The Law (2), Top In Class(3), Maximum Glamour (4).

W-Rs.-59, SHP-Rs. 55, P-Rs. 15, 14, 12, THP- Rs. 49, SHW-Rs. 18 & 54, Q-Rs. 190, F-Rs. 381, Tanala-Rs.1,346.

4. Hot Seat (1), Muaser (2), Lady Danger (3), Sweet Melody (4).

W-Rs. 60, SHP-Rs. 61, P-Rs. 17, 22, 11, THP- Rs. 70, SHW-Rs. 43 & 76, Q-Rs. 346, F-Rs. 462 , T-Rs. 1,522.

5. Watch My Stride (1), Kesariya Balam (2), Premier Action (3), Top Secret (4).

W-Rs. 16 , SHP: 26 , P-Rs. 15, 17 THP- Rs. 31, SHW-Rs. 10 & 19, Q-Rs. 20, F-Rs. 29, T-Rs. 74.

6. Yesterday (1), Path Of Peace (2), Francis Bacon (3), Just Incredible (4).

W-Rs. 20, SHP-Rs. 93, P-Rs. 10, 20, 36, THP- Rs. 79, SHW-Rs. 14 & 43, Q-Rs. 100 , F-Rs. 153 , T-Rs. 1,036.

7. Milton Keynes (1), Visionary (2), Protocol (3), Chica Bonita (4).

W-Rs. 45, SHP-Rs. 34, P-Rs. 16, 12, 24, THP- Rs. 47, SHW-Rs. 32 & 11, Q-Rs. 49 , F-Rs. 103 , T-Rs. 830.

8. Queen Envied (1), Hoping Cloud (2), NRI Superpower (3), Nugget (4).

W-Rs. 23, SHP-Rs. 48, P-Rs. 16, 24, THP- Rs. 27, SHW-Rs. 14 & 14, Q-Rs. 69 , F-Rs. 119 , T-Rs. 485.

9. NRI Ultrapower (1), Grand Duke (2), Superstellar (3), Queen Blossom (4).

W-Rs. 30, SHP-Rs. 50, P-Rs. 15, 18, 12, THP- Rs. 63, SHW-Rs. 12 & 27, Q-Rs. 67 , F-Rs. 112 , T-Rs. 370.

1st Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 1,253/- (Winning tickets 75).

1st Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 319 /- (Winning tickets 126).

2nd Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 1,336/- (Winning tickets 467).

2nd Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 155 /- (Winning tickets 1718).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,424/- (Winning tickets 90).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 632/- (Winning tickets 133).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 694/-(Winning tickets 39).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 492 /-(Winning tickets 133).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 347 /-(Winning tickets 284).