Horse Racing: City Of Blessing fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The Neelesh Rawal-trained City Of Blessing looks good in the Rani Lakshmibai Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses 5 year olds and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Ayur Tej 1, Ella Eldingar 2, Sound Echo 3
2. All Time Legend 1, Briar Ridge 2, Miss Little Angel 3
3. Char Ek Char 1, General Atlantic 2, City Of Blessing 3
4. Wind Sprite 1, Nucleus 2, Resurgence 3
5. Beauty On Parade 1, Shazam 2, Indian Temple 3
6. Master Touch 1, Vision Of Rose 2, Its On 3
7. Good Tidings 1, Silver Lining 2, Challenger 3
8. Coming Home 1, Silk 2, Fatuma 3
Day’s Best: Coming Home.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.