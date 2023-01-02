Horse Racing: City Of Blessing fancied for Hyderabad feature

The Neelesh Rawal-trained City Of Blessing looks good in the Rani Lakshmibai Plate 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The Neelesh Rawal-trained City Of Blessing looks good in the Rani Lakshmibai Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses 5 year olds and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ayur Tej 1, Ella Eldingar 2, Sound Echo 3

2. All Time Legend 1, Briar Ridge 2, Miss Little Angel 3

3. Char Ek Char 1, General Atlantic 2, City Of Blessing 3

4. Wind Sprite 1, Nucleus 2, Resurgence 3

5. Beauty On Parade 1, Shazam 2, Indian Temple 3

6. Master Touch 1, Vision Of Rose 2, Its On 3

7. Good Tidings 1, Silver Lining 2, Challenger 3

8. Coming Home 1, Silk 2, Fatuma 3

Day’s Best: Coming Home.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.