Horse Racing: Red Snaper, Amyra, Lagos shine in trial

Red Snaper, Amyra, Lagos, NRI Sport, Corfe Castle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Red Snaper, Amyra, Lagos, NRI Sport, Corfe Castle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) & Laurus (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, pair handy.

Also Read Horse Racing: Briar Ridge wins Mica Empress Plate

800m:

Baisa (B Nikhil) & Ballaque (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Spectacular Cruise (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

1000m:

Ice Blue (RS Jodha) & Royal Pal (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Oskars Glory (G Naresh) & Legend (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair coming up and finished level.

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. NRI Sun (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Akido (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Superstellar (A Joshi) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Skylab (Koushik) 1-18, 800/58, 600/45, moved well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair. Visionary (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. Bleue Dali (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/48, moved easy. Miss Maya (Abhay Singh) & Lucky Nine (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Baudelaire (Md Ismail) 56, 600/42, moved easy.

1000m:

Win The War (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/45, moved easy. 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (Md Ismail) & Top In Class (Deepak Singh) 1-13, 800/55, 600/41, moved together. NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37, worked well. Sweet Dancer (Abhay Singh) & Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, pair unextended. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Sun Dancer (BR Kumar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Painted Apache

(P Ajeeth K) & Palladium (Surya Prakash) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41, pair looks well. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, good.

Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (K Mukesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37, former finished 2L in front. 2y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (Mohith Singh) & Hartnell (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41, former moved well. Great River (Surya Prakash) & 2y-(Surfrider/Hyzenthlay) (Afroz Khan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, pair shaped well. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash), Survivor (P Ajeeth K) & Forever Bond (Apprentice) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, trio moved well. Astrounaut (K Mukesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, handy. First Class (Dhanu Singh) & I Am Superman (RB) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, pair handy. Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, well in hand.

NOTED ON MONDAY 5-12-22

SAND

800m:

Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Assured Success (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, shaped well.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 4-12-22

SAND

1000m:

2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Super Angel (RB) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.