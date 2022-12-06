Horse Racing: Red Snaper, Amyra, Lagos shine in trial

Red Snaper, Amyra, Lagos, NRI Sport, Corfe Castle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Red Snaper, Amyra, Lagos, NRI Sport, Corfe Castle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.
SAND
600m:
2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) & Laurus (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, pair handy.
800m:
Baisa (B Nikhil) & Ballaque (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Spectacular Cruise (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.
1000m:
Ice Blue (RS Jodha) & Royal Pal (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Oskars Glory (G Naresh) & Legend (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair coming up and finished level.
Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. NRI Sun (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Akido (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Superstellar (A Joshi) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Skylab (Koushik) 1-18, 800/58, 600/45, moved well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair. Visionary (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. Bleue Dali (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/48, moved easy. Miss Maya (Abhay Singh) & Lucky Nine (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.
WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:
800m:
Baudelaire (Md Ismail) 56, 600/42, moved easy.
1000m:
Win The War (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/45, moved easy. 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (Md Ismail) & Top In Class (Deepak Singh) 1-13, 800/55, 600/41, moved together. NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37, worked well. Sweet Dancer (Abhay Singh) & Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, pair unextended. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Sun Dancer (BR Kumar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Painted Apache
(P Ajeeth K) & Palladium (Surya Prakash) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41, pair looks well. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, good.
Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (K Mukesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37, former finished 2L in front. 2y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (Mohith Singh) & Hartnell (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41, former moved well. Great River (Surya Prakash) & 2y-(Surfrider/Hyzenthlay) (Afroz Khan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, pair shaped well. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash), Survivor (P Ajeeth K) & Forever Bond (Apprentice) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, trio moved well. Astrounaut (K Mukesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, handy. First Class (Dhanu Singh) & I Am Superman (RB) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, pair handy. Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, well in hand.
NOTED ON MONDAY 5-12-22
SAND
800m:
Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Assured Success (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, shaped well.
NOTED ON SUNDAY 4-12-22
SAND
1000m:
2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Super Angel (RB) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.