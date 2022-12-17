Horse Racing: Salento fancied for Hyderabad feature

The Arjun Mangalorker-trained Salento, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Golconda 2000 Guineas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: The Arjun Mangalorker-trained Salento, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Golconda 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres terms for horses 3 year olds only, the star attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. My Way Or Highway 1, Call Of The Blue 2, Survivor 3

2. Rising Tycoon 1, Bleue Dali 2, NRI Skylab 3

3. Bangor On Dee 1, Nucleus 2, Coming Home 3

4. Hoping Cloud 1, Just Incredible 2, Despang 3

5. Clefairy 1, Ivanhoe 2, Acrobat 3

6. Different 1, Gusty Note 2, Vision Of Rose 3

7. Salento 1, Dyf 2, All Attraction 3

8. Malibu 1, Bellaque 2, Lights On 3

Day’s Best: Clefairy.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.