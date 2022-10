Horse Racing: Salento wins Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento was ably guided by Antony Raj S to win the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Premier Action (1), Top Secret (2), Super Girl (3), Scramjet (4).

Withdrawn: Victory Parade & Knight Templar.

W-Rs.- 60, SHP-Rs. 47, P-Rs.20, 22, THP-Rs. 25, SHW-Rs.23 & 12, F-Rs. 413, Q-Rs. 157.

2. Sea Of Class (1), That’s My Way (2), Red River (3), Cephalonia (4).

W-Rs.- 79, SHP-Rs. 84, P-Rs.16, 28, 16, THP-Rs. 54, SHW –Rs. 26 & 54, F-Rs. 553, Q-Rs. 400, T-Rs. 2,822.

3. Elusive (1), Carlisle (2), Divine Connection (3), First Class (4).

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs. 11, 17, 24, THP-Rs. 64, SHW-Rs. 12 & 28, F=Rs. 37, Q-Rs. 35, T-Rs. 251.

4. Black Onyx (1), Ashwa Morocco (2), By The Bay (3), Lifes Song (4).

W-Rs.- 72, SHP-Rs. 42, P-Rs. 18, 14, 44, THP-Rs. 99, SHW-Rs. 36 & 15, F=Rs. 226, Q-Rs. 109, T-Rs. 4,258.

5. New Look (1), Staridar (2), Stunning Force (3), Amyra (4).

Withdrawn: Chuckit.

W-Rs.- 48, SHP-Rs. 124, P-Rs. 14, 35, 14, THP-Rs. 51, SHW-Rs. 33 & 67, F-Rs. 754, Q-Rs. 451, T-Rs. 3,036.

6. N R I Sport (1), Arthur (2), Akido (3), Shazam (4).

W-Rs.- 204, SHP-Rs. 49, P-Rs.31, 10, 27, THP-Rs. 71, SHW-Rs. 49 & 13, F-Rs. 574, Q-Rs. 91, T-Rs. 4,111.

7. Salento (1), Ashwa Magadheera (2), Shabelle (3), Artemis Ignacia (4).

W-Rs.- 33, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs. 13, 13, 13, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 16 & 21, F=Rs. 135, Q-Rs. 45, T-Rs. 206.

8. Fly To The Stars (1), Spectacular Cruise (2), Dream Station (3), Pedro Planet (4).

W-Rs.- 39, SHP-Rs. 84, P-Rs. 14, 30, 14, THP-Rs. 63, SHW-Rs. 19 & 35, F=Rs. 247, Q-Rs. 167, T-Rs. 1,359.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 1,19,583/-(Winning tickets 10).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 12,500/-(Winning tickets 41).

First Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 7,746/-(Winning tickets 29).

Second Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 15,669/-(Winning tickets 13).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 2,000/-(Winning tickets 39).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 824/-(Winning tickets 127).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 3,650/-(Winning tickets 46).