| Racing Nugget And The Sensation Impress In Trials

Racing: Nugget and The Sensation impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational Image) Nugget and The Sensation were pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: Nugget and The Sensation were pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Silver Arrow (Madhu Babu) 45, moved well. Dr Dee Dee (Kuldeep Singh) 47.5, moved easy. Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) 46, handy.

Life Is Good (Mohith Singh) 47, moved easy.

Also Read Racing: Treasure fancied for Delhi feature

800m:

Precious Gift (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Ayur Tej (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/44, looks well. Avancia (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. The Sensation (Suraj Narredu) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Akash (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/47, handy. Palladium (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Fast Track (RB) 1-0, 600/45, well in hand.

Nugget (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, pleased.

1000m:

Sweet Dancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, maintains form.

Unsung Hero (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well.

1200m:

Ashwa Yudhvir (RB) 1-34, (From 1200/600) 43, eased up.