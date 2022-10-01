Racing: Nugget and The Sensation impress in trials

Hyderabad: Nugget and The Sensation were pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.
SAND
600m:
Silver Arrow (Madhu Babu) 45, moved well. Dr Dee Dee (Kuldeep Singh) 47.5, moved easy. Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) 46, handy.
Life Is Good (Mohith Singh) 47, moved easy.
800m:
Precious Gift (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Ayur Tej (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/44, looks well. Avancia (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. The Sensation (Suraj Narredu) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Akash (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/47, handy. Palladium (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Fast Track (RB) 1-0, 600/45, well in hand.
Nugget (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, pleased.
1000m:
Sweet Dancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, maintains form.
Unsung Hero (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well.
1200m:
Ashwa Yudhvir (RB) 1-34, (From 1200/600) 43, eased up.